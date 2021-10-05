BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,184 new confirmed COVID cases and 21 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 763,859. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,293.READ MORE: Hotels Looking Forward To Business Boost From Boston Marathon
There were 54,597 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Ritzer Family Speaks Against Bill That Would End Life Without Parole Sentences In Massachusetts
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.79%.
There are 584 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Keller @ Large: Why New York Is Inferior To Boston
There are also 166 patients currently in intensive care.