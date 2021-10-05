BOSTON (CBS) — If you look at the stat sheet for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, you’re not going to be blown away by anything. He’s got four touchdowns and four interceptions through his first four games, as he gets his feet wet in the NFL.
Yet according to Pro Football Focus, Jones — the fifth quarterback drafted in April — has been the best rookie quarterback in the NFL thus far into the 2021 season.
PFF listed the 15 highest-graded rookies this season, and Jones is the only quarterback on the list. He’s tied for 13th among rookies with a 71.8 grade.
"While Jones hasn't packed the stat sheet, the quickness and accuracy he's displayed have been impressive," Michael Renner wrote. "His 77.6% adjusted completion percentage is far and away the highest of any rookie and ranks ninth among all quarterbacks heading into Week 5."
Jones fared pretty well for himself on Sunday night, in the much-hyped matchup between the Patriots and their former quarterback, Tom Brady. Jones was 31-for-40 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, on a night when Jones was once again under pressure on a significant number of his dropbacks.
Remarkably, at age 44, Brady is PFF's highest-graded quarterback through four weeks, with a 92.8 grade.
The top-graded rookie thus far in the season for PFF has been Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was the 52nd pick in this year’s draft.