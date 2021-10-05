BOSTON (CBS) — All summer long, it hasn’t quite felt like Red Sox season without the voice of Jerry Remy on the game broadcasts. The Red Sox Hall of Famer made sure to make an appearance for the playoffs.
Remy, who took a leave of absence in August to receive cancer treatment, was at Fenway Park for the Wild Card Game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
After being being driven to the infield on a cart, Remy delivered a throw to his former broadcast partner and former Red Sox teammate, Dennis Eckersley.
The crowd, which has missed Remy’s voice all season, made sure to shower applause at the beloved broadcaster.
Jerry Remy to Eck. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/P0bR5YjmpQ
— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) October 6, 2021
The Red Sox and Yankees were squaring off in the one-game Wild Card playoff game for the first time, a scenario that MLB likely dreamed of when instituting the new playoff format in 2012. This was the Red Sox’ first appearance in the game, while the Yankees were playing in the win-or-go-home game for the fourth time since its inception.
The winner of the game moves on to face the AL East-champion Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, while the loser goes home for the winter.