BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are still waiting to determine if slugger J.D. Martinez can play in Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

The DH was still receiving treatment on his sprained left ankle Monday afternoon, after he injured it tripping over the second base bag heading to right field in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Washington Nationals. The injury occurred in the fifth inning of Boston’s 7-5 victory over the Nats, and though Martinez played the bottom of the fifth in right, he was removed an inning later.

On Monday, Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters that a decision on Martinez would come Tuesday morning when the team releases its roster for the Wild Card tilt.

The Sox could certainly use Martinez’s bat against the Yankees, after he slashed .286/.349/.518 with 28 homers, 42 doubles and 99 RBIs during the regular season. Two of those homers came against Gerrit Cole — New York’s starter on Tuesday night. Martinez struggled against the Yankees overall though, hitting just .186 against Boston’s rival with18 strikeouts in his 59 at-bats.

Cora also said that outfielder Jarren Duran would likely make Boston’s Wild Card roster, giving the Red Sox some speed off the bench. Chris Sale, who lasted just 2.2 innings on Sunday, will not make the roster, as Boston hopes to save him for another start should they advance on Tuesday night.

First pitch for Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card game is set for just after 8 p.m.