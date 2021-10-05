BOSTON (CBS) – The family of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer planned to testify Tuesday against a bill that would end life without parole sentences in Massachusetts for people found guilty of first degree murder.
Virtual testimony was being held Tuesday before the Massachusetts Joint Committee on the Judiciary.
If passed, the bill would guarantee prisoners parole hearings after 25 years. The bill would be retroactive and apply to all inmates in the state’s prison systems.
Ritzer was killed on October 22, 2013 inside Danvers High School. Philip Chism, who was 14 at the time, was convicted and ordered to serve at least 40 years in prison for rape, armed robbery and first-degree murder.
At Chism’s 2015 sentencing, Colleen’s mother Peggy called for Chism to get a “sentence of death,” but admitted that’s not an option under Massachusetts law.
In 2013, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decided juveniles cannot be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"The journey to ensure justice for Colleen has just begun. Because of the SJC restrictions, our family will be forced to attend parole hearings beginning in 38 years, which is simply unimaginable for us," Colleen Ritzer said at the time Chism was sentenced.
Chism currently will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years, but that would change to 25 under the proposed legislation.