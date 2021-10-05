Overachieving Red Sox Put Cherry On Top Of Season With Wild Win Over YankeesBeating the Yankees in the Wild Card playoff game was the icing on top of a shockingly successful season.

Red Sox End Yankees' Season, Advance To ALDS With Win In AL Wild Card GameThe Boston Red Sox are moving on. And the New York Yankees are going home.

Alex Cora Has Quick Hook For Nathan Eovaldi Vs. YankeesNathan Eovaldi was dominating. Then he made one mistake, and then he was gone.

Report: Brooklyn Nets Losing Hope That Kyrie Irving Will Get Vaccinated, Putting Playing Status In QuestionThe Brooklyn Nets once hoped that Kyrie Irving would get vaccinated. The Brooklyn Nets, however, are losing hope.

Matt Vasgersian, John Sterling Both Botch Calls On Giancarlo Stanton Single During Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card GameA one-game playoff situation creates a certain level of intensity -- for the players and for the broadcasters. Sometimes that intensity can lead to some mistakes.