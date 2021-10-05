BROOKLINE (CBS) – Brookline has just approved funding for an $11 million settlement with former firefighter Gerald Alston. The deal ends an 11-year public and legal fight with the town.
The dispute started after Alston said he was silenced and retaliated against for complaining about a racist work environment.
“I’m feeling great,” Alston told WBZ on the phone Tuesday night. “The weight of the world is off my shoulders right now. I’m happy because the truth has always been there.”
The town says they will take out a loan to pay for the $11 million settlement.