BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday night’s game was supposed to be all about Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick. But it was Steve Belichick who ended up stealing some of the show.
The Patriots’ outside linebackers coach (who may unofficially be the team’s defensive play caller) was shown during the broadcast of the Buccaneers-Patriots game while he was making an … interesting face. The camera managed to find him again multiple times, and his face continued to put on a bit of a performance.
And because this is 2021 and social media is social media, the son of Bill Belichick went a bit viral.
Oh my god Steve! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/ZUS0lwl3jz
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2021
Bill Belichick: permanently stoic, has never smiled, frowned, or made any facial expression whatsoever
Steve Belichick: https://t.co/AsLT8tQBdN
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 4, 2021
Nobody:
Not a single soul:
Steve Belichick: pic.twitter.com/6LaRID5rxK
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 4, 2021
SNF camera man everytime Steve Belichick starts making faces pic.twitter.com/EvtvuwT66G
— Covers (@Covers) October 4, 2021
Though Steve Belichick was not among the assistant coaches who spoke to the media on Tuesday, his brother Brian Belichick was. The safeties coach of course had to answer at least one question about his brother’s sudden fame.
“I wouldn’t say it’s normal,” Brian said when asked if that’s his brother’s usual face during competitions. “I wouldn’t read too much into it. He’s focused, he’s locked in — probably wasn’t even thinking about what he was doing. I thought he did a great job Sunday.”
Brian added of Steve: “I did get a kick out of some of the some of the memes and stuff.”