BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in nearly two and half years, Boston hotels will host marathon runners again.

The 2021 Boston Marathon is expected to be a boon for the hospitality industry which was pummeled by the pandemic.

“The impact of COVID on our industry has been just profound. You know, not having travelers coming in both domestically and internationally at various stages of the last 18 months,” said George Terpilowski, the General Manager of the Fairmont Copley Plaza, the host hotel of the marathon.

This year, the Fairmont will have all 383 rooms full for four straight days. Terpilowski says that is a strong way to end the year.

“And this year it’s in the fall which is going to help us in the last quarter of the year and then help with momentum going into 2022 followed up by the marathon next April,” Terpilowksi said.

XV Beacon in Beacon Hill is also expecting an influx of guests.

“We still have a few rooms left that we are trying to fill because we don’t have as much international business, but we are still thriving,” General Manager Amy Finsilver said.

Historically, the Boston Marathon has been the biggest event for the city.

“It’s huge! It could actually reach the $200 million mark in a very strong year,” said Martha Sheridan, President of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

This is still not a typical year, but Terpilowski and his staff are looking forward to greeting familiar faces.

“And when they walk through the doors here, they’re recognized by the people who work here and there are hugs and high fives and all of the things that you expect out of the hospitality business,” Terpilowski said.