BOSTON (CBS) — Like his New England teammates Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan, Revolution forward Adam Buksa will be spending his early October break on the international pitch. Buksa has been called into the Poland National Team for two FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches over the next week.

Buksa will join Poland for its upcoming World Cup Qualifiers at home against San Marino on Oct. 9 and away at Albania on Oct. 12.

The 25-year-old striker excelled in his first action with the Poland National Team during September’s qualifying action, recording four goals in his first three caps, including a hat trick in a 7-1 rout of San Marino on Sept. 5. Buksa ranks among the top three goal scorers in UEFA qualifying matches, and leads all UEFA goal scorers in goals per 90 minutes (1.90), minutes per goal (47), and goal conversion (80 percent).

After six games played in Group I, Poland sits in third place with 11 points behind England (16) and Albania (12). The top team in the group after 10 matches will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while the second-place team will advance to a playoff.

In New England, Buksa is tied for the team lead with 13 goals to go along with two assists across 27 games played for the Revs. The first-place Revolution don’t play again until Oct. 16, when the club hosts Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium.