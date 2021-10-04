BOSTON (CBS) — With a win over the Patriots on Sunday night, Tom Brady has now beaten everyone in the NFL.

Heading into Sunday night’s game in Foxboro, the Buccaneers quarterback had won at least one game against every other NFL team besides the one he previously played for: The New England Patriots. Brady changed that by squeaking out a 19-17 victory over his former squad.

The Patriots certainly put up a fight, holding a 17-16 lead with 4:34 to play. But Brady then drove the Buccaneers down the field, and Tampa Bay took the lead with two minutes to play thanks to a 48-yard field goal by Ryan Succop. Brady finished the game with 269 passing yards and no touchdowns.

Brady now joins Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to notch at least one win over every NFL team. He also took his spot atop the record books, passing Brees for the NFL’s all-time passing yards on Sunday evening.

Sunday night was Brady’s first opportunity to earn a win over the Patriots, after he spent the first 20 years of his career with the franchise. He did quite a bit of winning in New England, notching a 219-64 regular season record while guiding the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles.

The Buffalo Bills are the team that Brady has beaten the most during his career, with a ridiculous 32-3 record against his former division foe. The New York Jets (29-7) and Miami Dolphins (23-12) are obviously next on that list. Brady’s 11-3 record against the Indianapolis Colts is his best against a non-AFC East opponent. The quarterback is unbeaten against four NFL teams: The Atlanta Falcons (8-0), Dallas Cowboys (6-0), Minnesota Vikings (6-0), and his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-0).

At 1-2, the Seattle Seahawks are the only NFL team that Brady has a losing record against. He is also .500 against the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) during regular season action.