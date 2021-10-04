BOSTON (CBS) – Streets all along the Boston Marathon route will be closed to traffic on Monday, October 11, and parking will be restricted for days in many spots.
Here is what you can expect:
HOPKINTON
Route 135 Closed 7:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
ASHLAND
Route 135 closed 6:15 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM
Route 135 closed 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
NATICK
Route 135 closed 7:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
WELLESLEY
Route 135 and Route 16 closed 7:30 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.
NEWTON
Route 16 and Route 30 closed 7:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
BROOKLINE
Beacon Street closed 8:00 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.
BOSTON
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:
5 a.m. Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common will close
6 a.m. Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street will close
8 a.m. All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue (as well as Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22) will close
8 a.m. All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close
8:30 a.m. All streets in the Brighton area leading into the route will close
Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 7 PM; all other streets are expected to reopen at 6PM.
5 a.m. – Boston Common Area
Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street
Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street
6 a.m. – Back Bay Area
Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street
8 a.m – Back Bay Area
Berkeley Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue
Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street
Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp
Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street
Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East
St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street
Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street
Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue
Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street
8 a.m. – Kenmore Square Area
Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue
Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West
Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street
Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street
Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
8:30 a.m. – Brighton Area
Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue
Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)
Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line (Ayr Road)
BOSTON PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Parking meters are free for the day, but parking will be restricted on several streets in the Back Bay on Monday and Saturday. Parking will also be restricted on some streets several days in advance of the weekend to allow preparations to take place. Parking restrictions are as follows.
No Stopping Sept 30 – Oct 14
Blagden Street, from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Boylston Street, Exeter Street to Claradin Street
Exeter Street, Boylston Street to Blagden Street
No Stopping Oct 4-14
Blagden Street, Dartmouth Street to Boston Public Library Driveway
No Stopping Oct 7-11
Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Stuart Street
No Stopping Oct 8-11
Beacon Street, Charles Street to Joy Street
Boylston Street, Dalton Street to Arlington Street
Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue
Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue
No Stopping Oct 9-11
Cambridge Street, Court Street to Sudbury Street
Saint James Avenue, Arlington Street to Clarendon Street
Stuart Street, Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street
Berkeley Street, Stuart Street to Newbury Street
No Stopping October 10-11
Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Public Alley 436
Newbury Street (both sides), from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street
No Stopping October 11
Arlington Street, Beacon Street to Stuart Street
Arlington Street, Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street
Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line
Beacon Street, Charles Street to Arlington Street
Beacon Street Brighton, Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line
Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue
Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted
Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street
Boylston Street, Arlington Street to Charles Street
Bromfield Street, Tremont Street to Washington Street
Cambridge Street, Somerset Street to Bromfield Street
Charles Street, Boylston Street to Beacon Street
Charles Street South, Park Plaza to Boylston Street
Chestnut Hill Ave, Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street
Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted
Cleveland Circle
Columbus Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street (Kenmore Square)
Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street
Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue
Congress Street, State Street to Hanover Street
Dalton Street, Boylston Street to Clearway Street
Dartmouth Street, Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Deerfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
East Dedham Street, Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
Fairfield Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hanover Street, Congress Street to Commercial Street
Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Huntington Avenue, Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue
Kenmore Street, Newbury Street to Beacon Street
Nassau Street, Washington Street to Harrison Avenue
New Chardon Street, Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street
Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue
Plympton Street, Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Raleigh Street, Bay State Road to Beacon Street
Saint Cecilia Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Scotia Street, Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street
State Street, Congress Street to Washington Street
Stanhope Street, Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street
Tremont Street, Cambridge Street to Stuart Street
Washington Street, Oak Street to Nassau Street and Nassau Street to Kneeland Street
Washington Street, Bromfield Street to State Street
Please note that the Boston Police Department retains the right to change these traffic and parking restrictions as necessary.
MBTA CHANGES
• It is strongly recommended that the public use the MBTA to travel to and from Boston on this day. The T will have extra service before and after the race.
• Copley Station will be closed for the entire day on April 15. Customers may use Arlington (all branches), Prudential (E Branch), or Hynes Convention Center (B, C, and D Branches) instead, or Back Bay on the Orange Line.
• The following above-ground Green Line stations will be closed between 10 a.m. and approximately 6 p.m. on Marathon Monday: South Street (B Branch), Kent Street (C Branch), St. Mary’s Street (C Branch).
• The Red Line, Orange Line, and Blue Line, Green, and Silver Line will operate a regular weekday schedule with rush-hour levels of service before and after the race.
• Commuter rail trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule and there will be extra service on the Framingham-Worcester line.
• A special $15 all day commuter rail pass will be available on Marathon Monday. It can be purchased in advance.
• Due to anticipated crowds, bicycles are not allowed on any MBTA vehicles on Patriots’ Day and the evening before.
• If you plan to park in an MBTA garage or lot, please allow additional travel time as they may fill quickly due to high demand. Check parking availability at some of the busiest MBTA garages on Twitter @MBTA_Parking.
More detailed information can be found at MBTA.com.
Check T-Alerts throughout the day for up-to-the-minute service information.