BOSTON (CBS) – Streets all along the Boston Marathon route will be closed to traffic on Monday, October 11, and parking will be restricted for days in many spots.

Here is what you can expect:

HOPKINTON

Route 135 Closed 7:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

ASHLAND

Route 135 closed 6:15 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.

FRAMINGHAM

Route 135 closed 7:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

NATICK

Route 135 closed 7:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

WELLESLEY

Route 135 and Route 16 closed 7:30 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

NEWTON

Route 16 and Route 30 closed 7:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

BROOKLINE

Beacon Street closed 8:00 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

BOSTON

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

5 a.m. Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common will close

6 a.m. Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street will close

8 a.m. All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue (as well as Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22) will close

8 a.m. All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close

8:30 a.m. All streets in the Brighton area leading into the route will close

Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 7 PM; all other streets are expected to reopen at 6PM.

5 a.m. – Boston Common Area

Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street

Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street

6 a.m. – Back Bay Area

Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street

8 a.m – Back Bay Area

Berkeley Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue

Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street

Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street

Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East

St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street

Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue

Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street

8 a.m. – Kenmore Square Area

Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West

Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street

Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street

Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

8:30 a.m. – Brighton Area

Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)

Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line (Ayr Road)

BOSTON PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking meters are free for the day, but parking will be restricted on several streets in the Back Bay on Monday and Saturday. Parking will also be restricted on some streets several days in advance of the weekend to allow preparations to take place. Parking restrictions are as follows.

No Stopping Sept 30 – Oct 14

Blagden Street, from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Boylston Street, Exeter Street to Claradin Street

Exeter Street, Boylston Street to Blagden Street

No Stopping Oct 4-14

Blagden Street, Dartmouth Street to Boston Public Library Driveway

No Stopping Oct 7-11

Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

No Stopping Oct 8-11

Beacon Street, Charles Street to Joy Street

Boylston Street, Dalton Street to Arlington Street

Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue

Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue

No Stopping Oct 9-11

Cambridge Street, Court Street to Sudbury Street

Saint James Avenue, Arlington Street to Clarendon Street

Stuart Street, Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

Berkeley Street, Stuart Street to Newbury Street

No Stopping October 10-11

Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Public Alley 436

Newbury Street (both sides), from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street

No Stopping October 11

Arlington Street, Beacon Street to Stuart Street

Arlington Street, Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street

Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line

Beacon Street, Charles Street to Arlington Street

Beacon Street Brighton, Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line

Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street

Boylston Street, Arlington Street to Charles Street

Bromfield Street, Tremont Street to Washington Street

Cambridge Street, Somerset Street to Bromfield Street

Charles Street, Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South, Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill Ave, Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Cleveland Circle

Columbus Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street (Kenmore Square)

Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street

Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Congress Street, State Street to Hanover Street

Dalton Street, Boylston Street to Clearway Street

Dartmouth Street, Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Deerfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

East Dedham Street, Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hanover Street, Congress Street to Commercial Street

Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Huntington Avenue, Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Kenmore Street, Newbury Street to Beacon Street

Nassau Street, Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

New Chardon Street, Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue

Plympton Street, Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Raleigh Street, Bay State Road to Beacon Street

Saint Cecilia Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Scotia Street, Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

State Street, Congress Street to Washington Street

Stanhope Street, Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

Tremont Street, Cambridge Street to Stuart Street

Washington Street, Oak Street to Nassau Street and Nassau Street to Kneeland Street

Washington Street, Bromfield Street to State Street

Please note that the Boston Police Department retains the right to change these traffic and parking restrictions as necessary.

MBTA CHANGES

• It is strongly recommended that the public use the MBTA to travel to and from Boston on this day. The T will have extra service before and after the race.

• Copley Station will be closed for the entire day on April 15. Customers may use Arlington (all branches), Prudential (E Branch), or Hynes Convention Center (B, C, and D Branches) instead, or Back Bay on the Orange Line.

• The following above-ground Green Line stations will be closed between 10 a.m. and approximately 6 p.m. on Marathon Monday: South Street (B Branch), Kent Street (C Branch), St. Mary’s Street (C Branch).

• The Red Line, Orange Line, and Blue Line, Green, and Silver Line will operate a regular weekday schedule with rush-hour levels of service before and after the race.

• Commuter rail trains will operate on a regular weekday schedule and there will be extra service on the Framingham-Worcester line.

• A special $15 all day commuter rail pass will be available on Marathon Monday. It can be purchased in advance.

• Due to anticipated crowds, bicycles are not allowed on any MBTA vehicles on Patriots’ Day and the evening before.

• If you plan to park in an MBTA garage or lot, please allow additional travel time as they may fill quickly due to high demand. Check parking availability at some of the busiest MBTA garages on Twitter @MBTA_Parking.

More detailed information can be found at MBTA.com.

Check T-Alerts throughout the day for up-to-the-minute service information.