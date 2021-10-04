BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing stands at $670 million. It’s the sixth-largest in Powerball history, and eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history.
The one-time cash option is $474.8 million, before taxes.
The drawing will be the 41st since the jackpot was last hit back on June 5.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, including Massachusetts.
You can buy tickets until 9:50 p.m. Monday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.