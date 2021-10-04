PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – An allegedly drunk North Andover man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he crashed just steps from the Pelham, N.H. Police Department, then tried to drive off.
It happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Marsh Road at the entrance to Town Hall and the Pelham police station.
Officers inside police headquarters heard a loud crash. When a sergeant walked outside they found the driver of a pickup truck was trying to drive away.
Police determined that Joseph Waelter, 51, of North Andover, had allegedly driven off the road from the traffic circle, hit a road sign, driven across the grass of Village Green, and slammed into a tree and rock.
Waelter, who was not hurt, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
The Massachusetts man was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on October 13.