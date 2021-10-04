'Schwartzie You're Blowing Up!' Patriots Fan From Ashland Shocked By Viral Fame During Tom Brady's ReturnKathy Schwartz from Ashland said she was surprised by her viral fame as Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium for his first time.

Bill Belichick Takes Sarcastic Swipe At Seth Wickersham For Sources Used In New Patriots Book"Yeah, well, I don't think any of us are surprised by that type of media coverage," Belichick said. "I mean, I don't think I've ever even talked to the guy. So I don't know -- you'd have to ask him what his great sources are. I'm not sure."

Antonio Brown Says Brief Patriots Career Was 'The Best Experience Of My Life'Antonio Brown's time with the Patriots was brief. But it left a mark.

Mac Jones Sees Progress With Patriots Offense, But Says There Are No Moral VictoriesMac Jones went toe-to-toe with the greatest quarterback to ever play the game on Sunday and, in many ways, outperformed Tom Brady on national television. But after the loss, the young QB said there are no moral victories, and the Patriots need to continue to work to get better.

Mac Jones Continues To Win Over Patriots Teammates: 'He Looks Like A Baby Tom'It wasn't a total loss for the home team, as young quarterback Mac Jones acquitted himself quite well.