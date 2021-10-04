Matthew Slater Goes Deep On Costly Penalty Call Vs. Buccaneers: 'That Rule, It's Left Open For Some Interpretation'Very rarely over the course of his 14-year career has one of his mistakes been in the spotlight in a negative fashion. But an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Slater for not immediately returning to the field of play after getting blocked out of bounds ultimately negated what would have been a game-changing play in the Patriots' favor.

What's Different At The Boston Marathon This Year?The most noticeable difference will be the size of this year's race.

Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final WeekendThis week's Baseball Report looks at the American League and National League playoff picture ahead of the wild card games.

Tom Brady Explains Why He And Bill Belichick Didn't Meet In Person When He Left Patriots In 2019After going against each other for the first time ever on Sunday night, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick finally had the in-person chat that was nearly two years in the making.

Of Course It's Red Sox-Yankees Battling In AL Wild Card GameIt's win or go home for the Red Sox and Yankees, as the bitter rivals will battle for a spot in the ALDS in Tuesday night's AL Wild Card game at Fenway Park.