BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,283 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 762,675. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,272.
There were 213,676 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.69%.
There are 581 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 164 patients currently in intensive care.