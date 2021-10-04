BOSTON (CBS) — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users were unable to access the sites Monday in a major outage.
Facebook said they were aware of the outage at about 12:20 p.m.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble access our apps and products,” the company tweeted. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.
— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
It’s unclear when the sites will be working again and what caused the outage.