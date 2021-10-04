Of Course It's Red Sox-Yankees Battling In AL Wild Card GameIt's win or go home for the Red Sox and Yankees, as the bitter rivals will battle for a spot in the ALDS in Tuesday night's AL Wild Card game at Fenway Park.

Tom Brady's Still Got A Lot Of Life In Those Legs And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsIt remains impossible to properly process the things that Tom Brady's doing at his age. That's just one of the many leftover thoughts from that wild Sunday night game between the Pats and Bucs.

'Schwartzie You're Blowing Up!' Patriots Fan From Ashland Shocked By Viral Fame During Tom Brady's ReturnKathy Schwartz from Ashland said she was surprised by her viral fame as Tom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium for his first time.

What's Different At The Boston Marathon This Year?The most noticeable difference will be the size of this year's race.

Bill Belichick Takes Sarcastic Swipe At Seth Wickersham For Sources Used In New Patriots Book"Yeah, well, I don't think any of us are surprised by that type of media coverage," Belichick said. "I mean, I don't think I've ever even talked to the guy. So I don't know -- you'd have to ask him what his great sources are. I'm not sure."