WASHINGTON (CBS) – The holiday season starts next month, but the pandemic isn’t over. So will it be safe for families to finally have large gatherings at Christmas this year?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, said it's "just too soon to tell," when asked in an interview on CBS News' "Face the Nation."
"We've just got to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we're going to do at a particular time," Fauci said.
"Let's focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down. And we can do it by people getting vaccinated and also in the situation where boosters are appropriate to get people boosted because we know that they can help greatly in diminishing infection and diminishing advanced disease."
Fauci said 55 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and 64 percent have had at least one dose.