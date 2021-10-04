BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.
Maria writes, "I received my J & J vaccine in March. Do I need a booster and which booster would be offered to me?"
The J&J vaccine is still very effective at keeping people from ending up in the hospital or dying from COVID-19. But over 15 million Americans have received the J&J vaccine and are anxious to hear what they should do about booster shots. We recently learned, according to the New York Times, that Johnson & Johnson will apply for emergency use authorization for its booster shot this week, and the FDA advisory committee is expected to consider this request the week of October 15.
When will the FDA advisory committee consider primary COVID vaccines for school-age children?
The FDA will meet on October 14 and 15 to discuss booster shots for adults who have previously received either a J&J vaccine or a Moderna vaccine. They are then scheduled to meet on October 26, less than two weeks later, to consider the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which could allow the FDA to grant authorization by Halloween.
So, the next few weeks could be very busy for the FDA and its panel of advisors, first boosters for J&J and Moderna recipients, followed by Pfizer vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11.
Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.