FOXBORO (CBS) — After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely eked out a win over the New England Patriots Sunday night, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New England head coach Bill Belichick met for a quick hug at midfield.

It wasn’t a very warm embrace, though it wasn’t the cold shoulder that Belichick is known to throw out after games — especially losses — either.

Brady and Belichick reportedly had a much longer interaction with each other in the Tampa Bay locker room after the dust had settled. Belichick reportedly spent 23 minutes in there.

He later walked out with Brady.

Belichick was in the Bucs locker room for 23 minutes. He just walked out with Brady. https://t.co/HRVnJpHlEV — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 4, 2021

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s been in the Bucs locker room for over 20 minutes now. He went in there, and he and Tom Brady retreated to a quiet area. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 4, 2021

“We had a personal relationship for 20 years. We’ve had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way,” Brady said of his postgame chat when he spoke with reporters after the game.

Brady and Belichick formed the NFL’s greatest head coach-quarterback duo, winning six Super Bowl titles during their 20-year run together in New England. That ended after the 2019 season when Brady hit free agency and decided to end his time in New England, mostly because his relationship with Belichick had soured.

But both made it clear leading up to Sunday night’s game that they still respect and admire the other immensely, and Brady said a lot of what has been reported is not true. A lengthy chat between them after Sunday’s game may have proven that.

Brady did spent a long time talking with his former Patriots teammates and coaches after Tampa Bay’s 19-17 win, including a long embrace with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.