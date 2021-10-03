Patriots Fans Boo Buccaneers After Several Players Huddle On Pats Logo At MidfieldSeveral Buccaneers players drew the ire of Patriots fans ahead of Sunday night's game at Gillette Stadium.

Tracking Tom Brady Vs. Patriots: Brady Gives Thumbs Up To Fans After Tribute VideoWe're tracking every single thing Tom Brady does on the field on Sunday night against the Patriots.

Trent Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson Inactive Once Again For Patriots In Week 4 Vs. BucsThe Patriots will be going up against the defending champs without the services of their starting right tackle.

Red Sox Claim AL's Top Wild Card Spot With Dramatic 7-5 Win Over Nationals; Will Host Yankees On Tuesday NightThe Red Sox needed all 162 games of the regular season to claim the top AL Wild Card spot, but they did so in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: Robert Kraft, Tom Brady Hug Inside Gillette Stadium Prior To Buccaneers-Patriots GameTom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Patriots owner Robert Kraft made sure there was a familiar face to greet him.