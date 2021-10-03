DORCHESTER (CBS) — A woman was hospitalized after a serious crash in Dorchester on Sunday. It happened on Magnolia Street around 8:30 a.m.
A man was arrested by police after he allegedly tried to run from the scene.
Police said the woman was ejected during the collision. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not identify the man arrested or say what charges he is facing.