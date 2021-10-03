CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police

DORCHESTER (CBS) — A woman was hospitalized after a serious crash in Dorchester on Sunday. It happened on Magnolia Street around 8:30 a.m.

A man was arrested by police after he allegedly tried to run from the scene.

READ MORE: Thousands Participate In Virtual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Police said the woman was ejected during the collision. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Michelle Wu Is Ahead In Boston Mayoral Race, What Can Annissa Essaibi George Do?

Boston Police responded to a two-car crash on Magnolia Street Sunday morning (WBZ-TV)

MORE NEWS: Boston University Hosts Belated Commencement Ceremony For Class Of 2020

Police did not identify the man arrested or say what charges he is facing.

CBSBoston.com Staff