WATCH: Robert Kraft, Tom Brady Hug Inside Gillette Stadium Prior To Buccaneers-Patriots GameTom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Patriots owner Robert Kraft made sure there was a familiar face to greet him.

Robert Kraft Believes Tom Brady Will Retire A PatriotRobert Kraft was happy to see Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl, and is holding out hope that the quarterback will return to New England some day and retire as a Patriot.

New England Revolution Clinch Top Seed In Eastern ConferenceThe New England Revolution are enjoying a break in their schedule at the moment, but the club clinched the top seed in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference on Sunday.

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Has Broken And Cracked Ribs, Punctured LungRob Gronkowski will miss his Gillette Stadium homecoming with a rib injury. On Sunday, the extent of his injury was revealed.

Patriots Will Play 1-Minute Tom Brady Tribute Video Before Game Versus Bucs, Kraft SaysNew England Patriots owner Robert Kraft confirmed the team will honor Tom Brady with a 1-minute video tribute before Sunday's game.