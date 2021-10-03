BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be going up against the defending champs without the services of their starting right tackle.
Trent Brown, who was a limited participant in practice this week with his calf injury, was on the inactive list on Sunday night for the third consecutive week. Brown, who rejoined the Patriots in a trade this offseason, has only played the first series of the season before departing due to injury.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is also inactive for the third consecutive week. He fumbled and allowed a QB hit in blitz pickup in Week 1 and has yet to see the field since.
Cornerback Joejuan Williams is a healthy scratch for the Patriots, while linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is out due to a shoulder injury.
For the Buccaneers, pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is inactive. He was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.
The complete list of inactives is below.
PATRIOTS
T Trent Brown
LB Ronnie Perkins
CB Joejuan Williams
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
CB Shaun Wade
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
TE Devin Asiasi
BUCCANEERS
RB Giovani Bernard
CB Jamel Dean
TE Rob Gronkowski
DE Jason Pierre-Paul
QB Kyle Trask
G Nick Leverett
WR Jaelon Darden