Trent Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson Inactive Once Again For Patriots In Week 4 Vs. BucsThe Patriots will be going up against the defending champs without the services of their starting right tackle.

Red Sox Claim AL's Top Wild Card Spot With Dramatic 7-5 Win Over Nationals; Will Host Yankees On Tuesday NightThe Red Sox needed all 162 games of the regular season to claim the top AL Wild Card spot, but they did so in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: Robert Kraft, Tom Brady Hug Inside Gillette Stadium Prior To Buccaneers-Patriots GameTom Brady returned to Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Patriots owner Robert Kraft made sure there was a familiar face to greet him.

Robert Kraft Believes Tom Brady Will Retire A PatriotRobert Kraft was happy to see Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl, and is holding out hope that the quarterback will return to New England some day and retire as a Patriot.

New England Revolution Clinch Top Seed In Eastern ConferenceThe New England Revolution are enjoying a break in their schedule at the moment, but the club clinched the top seed in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference on Sunday.