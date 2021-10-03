Report: Patriots Will 'Briefly Acknowledge' Tom Brady Setting NFL Passing Record, But Not Stop Game Vs. BucsTom Brady is likely to set the all-time NFL passing record on Sunday when he returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time. And we now may have an idea of what will happen in the likely event that he does.

Patriots-Buccaneers Predictions: Will Tom Brady Get One Final Win At Gillette Stadium?It has arrived. It's time to pick between New England and Tom Brady, as the Buccaneers are in town for a Sunday night showdown with the Patriots.

Rob Gronkowski Out For Sunday's Buccaneers-Patriots GameRob Gronkowski won't be playing against the New England Patriots in Foxboro this Sunday.

Red Sox Beat Nats 5-3, On Brink Of Clinching Wild-Card BerthChristian Vázquez tripled home the tie-breaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth.

Patriots Activate Wide Receiver N'Keal Harry Off Injured ReservePatriots receiver N'Keal Harry is set to make his season debut during Sunday's tilt against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.