FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady is likely to set the all-time NFL passing record on Sunday when he returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time. And we now may have an idea of what will happen in the likely event that he does.
Brady needs just 68 yards to pass Drew Brees for most passing yards in league history.
In the leadup to the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if the game would stop if and when Brady broke the record.
“Yeah, I have no idea, honestly,” Belichick said.
Belichick noted with a smile that the Patriots will be doing their best to limit Brady from throwing too many yards. But as for a stoppage of play and a commemoration on the video board if/when Brady reaches 68 yards passing, “You’d have to talk to somebody else about that.”
On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN provided an answer. Schefter reported that when Brady reaches the mark, the Patriots will “pause to acknowledge it but not stop the game for a ceremony,” adding the team will “briefly acknowledge Brady’s accomplishment.”
When Brees previously set the record at his home stadium, the Saints stopped the game and the quarterback’s family came onto the field.
All eyes will be on Foxboro Sunday night. Schefter said the Patriots have issued 506 media credentials for the game. For comparison, there were 206 issued for New England’s season opener.