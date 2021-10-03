FOXBORO (CBS) – Allow him to reintroduce himself.
Ahead of his return to Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady did one of his favorite things outside of throwing the football and winning – took to social media.
On Saturday, Brady used music from Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” for a video on social media that has now been viewed millions of times.
Homecoming pic.twitter.com/LvRmhDrWsT
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 2, 2021
The song was Brady’s entrance music at Gillette Stadium during his tenure with the Patriots, featuring the lyrics “Allow me to reintroduce myself.”
In Brady’s video, which he called “Homecoming,” an animated version of the quarterback “walks” through many memorable moments of his career.
After starting with his famous NFL Combine appearance and moving through all of Brady’s Super Bowl accomplishments, the video ends with him standing in front of seven Lombardi Trophies while Jay-Z’s signature lyrics play.
Not a bad way to hype up a game that will be the focus of the football world Sunday night.