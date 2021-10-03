CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowksi, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FOXBORO (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski will miss his Gillette Stadium homecoming with a rib injury. On Sunday, the extent of his injury was revealed.

The Bucs tight end did not travel to Foxboro for Sunday’s game between New England and Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski suffered the injury during last week’s loss to the Rams, though he did return before the contest was over.

NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday that the former Patriots tight end suffered four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung when he absorbed the hit.

According to other reports, Gronkowski is expected to miss multiple games, but could return within a few weeks.

