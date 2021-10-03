FOXBORO (CBS) – Rob Gronkowski will miss his Gillette Stadium homecoming with a rib injury. On Sunday, the extent of his injury was revealed.
The Bucs tight end did not travel to Foxboro for Sunday's game between New England and Tampa Bay.
Gronkowski suffered the injury during last week's loss to the Rams, though he did return before the contest was over.
NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday that the former Patriots tight end suffered four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung when he absorbed the hit.

. @RobGronkowski tells me he actually has “four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung” which is about the only thing that would have kept him out of this game! So much more damage than was out there. @NFLonFOX
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 3, 2021
According to other reports, Gronkowski is expected to miss multiple games, but could return within a few weeks.