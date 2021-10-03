CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) — Emotions were already running high ahead of Sunday night’s Patriots-Buccaneers game thanks to the return of Tom Brady. The quarterback was met with a chorus of cheers when he took the field at Gillette Stadium, because most of the folks in New England still loves Tom Brady.

Some had even started to warm up to Brady’s new team, but that may no longer be the case. Patriots fans had plenty of boos for the Bucs before the game, when a large number of Buccaneers players huddled on the Patriots logo at midfield just prior to kickoff.

That isn’t something that happens too often at Gillette Stadium, but the defending Super Bowl champs went for it on Sunday night.

As noted by several reporters at Gillette, Brady was not part of that contingency of scallywags, as the quarterback was already back in the Tampa Bay locker room.

It wasn’t exactly Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo, but the Bucs’ antics certainly got the fans pretty miffed. The New England faithful were already pretty fired up before Sunday night’s game, and Tampa Bay’s pre-game meeting on the Patriots logo will just add more fuel to their fire.

