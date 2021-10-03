FOXBORO (CBS) — Emotions were already running high ahead of Sunday night’s Patriots-Buccaneers game thanks to the return of Tom Brady. The quarterback was met with a chorus of cheers when he took the field at Gillette Stadium, because most of the folks in New England still loves Tom Brady.

Some had even started to warm up to Brady’s new team, but that may no longer be the case. Patriots fans had plenty of boos for the Bucs before the game, when a large number of Buccaneers players huddled on the Patriots logo at midfield just prior to kickoff.

That isn’t something that happens too often at Gillette Stadium, but the defending Super Bowl champs went for it on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers held a mini team meeting on the Patriots logo. Fans weren’t happy. Tom Brady was already in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/NcTpDuEhEC — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 3, 2021

The Buccaneers retreat to the locker room to a chorus of boos from the Gillette crowd after gathering on the Patriots logo at midfield. pic.twitter.com/D3JtCI7y0r — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) October 3, 2021

Most of the Bucs just huddled on the Patriots logo at midfield and were met with a lot of boos from the crowd. Tom Brady was already down the tunnel though. He wasn't there. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 3, 2021

As noted by several reporters at Gillette, Brady was not part of that contingency of scallywags, as the quarterback was already back in the Tampa Bay locker room.

It wasn’t exactly Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo, but the Bucs’ antics certainly got the fans pretty miffed. The New England faithful were already pretty fired up before Sunday night’s game, and Tampa Bay’s pre-game meeting on the Patriots logo will just add more fuel to their fire.