By CBSBoston.com Staff
TOPSFIELD (CBS) — Friday night was the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest at the Topsfield Fair.

A convoy of forklifts was used to transport the gargantuan gourds around America’s oldest fair.

This year’s winner was Alex Noel of Abington, Connecticut. His pumpkin topped the one-ton mark, weighing in at 2,092 pounds.

Alex Noel of Abington, Connecticut, with his prize-winning pumpkin (WBZ-TV)

Noel is a familiar face, he won the top prize in 2019 as well.

