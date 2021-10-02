TOPSFIELD (CBS) — Friday night was the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest at the Topsfield Fair.
A convoy of forklifts was used to transport the gargantuan gourds around America’s oldest fair.READ MORE: 4 Your Community: Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund
This year’s winner was Alex Noel of Abington, Connecticut. His pumpkin topped the one-ton mark, weighing in at 2,092 pounds.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Skid-Steer Loader In Dartmouth
MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Noel is a familiar face, he won the top prize in 2019 as well.