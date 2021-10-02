FOXBORO (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski won’t be playing against the New England Patriots in Foxboro this Sunday. The Buccaneers tight end did not travel with the team on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter.
Gronk had returned to the practice field for Tampa on Friday after missing the previous two days with a rib injury that he suffered during a Week 3 loss to the L.A. Rams.
He had been officially listed as “doubtful” on Friday’s injury report.
Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski is not making the trip to New England today due to his rib injury and he will be out Sunday night vs. New England, per sources.
For the season, Gronk has caught 16 passes from Tom Brady for 184 yards and four touchdowns.