Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Out For Sunday's Buccaneers-Patriots GameRob Gronkowski won't be playing against the New England Patriots in Foxboro this Sunday.

Red Sox Beat Nats 4-2, Pick Up Game On Yanks In WC ChaseHunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers and the Red Sox beat the Nationals 4-2 Friday night to remain in postseason position.

SportsLine Week 4 NFC West Picks: Seahawks Look To Bounce Back, 'Hard To See Russell Wilson Losing 3 Straight Games,' Says Sportline's Larry HartsteinWe're less than a quarter of the way into the 2021 season, but so far it's looking like the West is the division to beat in the NFC. The NFC West's four clubs (Arizona, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle) are a combined 9-3 with a +79 net points total.

Patriots-Buccaneers Injury Report: J.C. Jackson Among 8 Pats Listed As Questionable; Rob Gronkowski Listed As DoubtfulWe'll have to wait until Sunday evening to find out if Rob Gronkowski will suit up against the Patriots.

Tajon Buchanan Called In To Canada Men's National Team For World Cup QualifiersThe Revolution have a break the next few weeks, but midfielder Tajon Buchanan will be hitting the pitch in international play.