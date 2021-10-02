CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot is now $635 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing. The one-time cash option now stands at $450 million.

The drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was last hit back on June 5.

Tickets can be bought until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday. The drawing is at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning are 292 million to one.

The $635 million jackpot is the sixth-largest in Powerball history, 10th largest in US lottery history.

