FOXBORO (CBS) — Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday has Patriots fans somewhat conflicted. Some are excited for Sunday night’s Patriots game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while others call it bittersweet.

“It’s like better than the Super Bowl, almost,” said Patriots fan Steve Clarke.

The predictions are in.

“Somebody will win, somebody will lose. But the Bucs will win,” Joe Erickson joked.

“i’d like to say the Patriots will win, but Tampa Bay is the better team,” said Jason Perez of Weymouth.

But regardless of who they’re rooting for, many fans say they’re excited to have Brady back in town.

“He brought a lot of championship rings to this area and is a great player. Greatest quarterback of all time,” said Clarke.

Joe and Nancy Erikson flew all the way from Tampa and are literally split when it comes to their favorite team.

So they’re focusing on the fans.

“We’re more excited about the fans and how they’re going to react. A game is a game, right?” said Joe Erikson.

Also traveling from afar, Patriots fans from Philly.

“We’re really excited. We came here from Philadelphia,” said Lynn Burbank. “I want the Patriots to win. I love Tom Brady, but not this one.”

Many fans said the crowd is likely to cheer if Brady gets a touchdown. We’ll find out on Sunday night.