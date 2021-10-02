Red Sox Beat Nats 5-3, On Brink Of Clinching Wild-Card BerthChristian Vázquez tripled home the tie-breaking run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox moved to the brink of a postseason berth.

Patriots Activate Wide Receiver N'Keal Harry Off Injured ReservePatriots receiver N'Keal Harry is set to make his season debut during Sunday's tilt against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Out For Sunday's Buccaneers-Patriots GameRob Gronkowski won't be playing against the New England Patriots in Foxboro this Sunday.

Red Sox Beat Nats 4-2, Pick Up Game On Yanks In WC ChaseHunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers and the Red Sox beat the Nationals 4-2 Friday night to remain in postseason position.

SportsLine Week 4 NFC West Picks: Seahawks Look To Bounce Back, 'Hard To See Russell Wilson Losing 3 Straight Games,' Says Sportline's Larry HartsteinWe're less than a quarter of the way into the 2021 season, but so far it's looking like the West is the division to beat in the NFC. The NFC West's four clubs (Arizona, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle) are a combined 9-3 with a +79 net points total.