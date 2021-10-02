BOSTON (CBS) — About 7,000 people will put on a comfortable pair of sneakers Sunday morning to walk their neighborhood streets on their favorite trail for a very important cause.

It’s another pandemic-modified version of the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, with the goal of raising a bunch of money for cancer research and patient care.

Denise Lydon and her kids will walk along the Cape Cod Canal Sunday in honor of her husband Joe, who died of colon cancer.

“Now that Joe can’t walk, others can’t walk, that we’re charged to walk for them,” said Lydon.

They’re raising money for people at Dana-Farber, who became part of the family during Joe’s 18 months of treatment.

“Everybody made you feel like you were the only patient there. That you were the only family there.”

Several walkers shared their motivations with WBZ-TV. They hoped their collective efforts would help raise $6.5 million, even during a year they can’t be on the Marathon route itself, where 33 previous years have raised $155 million.

Instead, they’ll walk a route of their own choosing.

Ali Hanlon got a jump on things by strolling a stretch of the Charles River Saturday.

“I walk in the memory of my grandfather who was diagnosed with lymphoma when I was a sophomore in college,” said Hanlon.

Indeed, it was that grandfather who inspired her to become a cancer researcher. It’s a skill she now extends to all rare diseases as she raises money to help Dana-Farber.

Betsy Ryer is a “Practice Coordinator” At Dana-Farber, she also coordinates a team that’ll walk through Milton and Hopedale Sunday.

She lost her dad to cancer, and her brother just finished treatment.

“I really enjoy their mission of supporting both patient care and research,” said Ryer. “And for me, I see our patients every single day living with cancer, more importantly than anything. Living.”

Erin Thomas will walk in Arlington on Sunday. She’s been cancer-free for five years after being diagnosed with Stage 4 rectal cancer in 2015.

“So I walk primarily to give back to Dana-Farber. They got me through this,” Thomas said.

On Saturday, quite a few places around the city lit up in red and yellow to show support for the “Jimmy Fund Walkers”, including Boston City Hall, Boylston Plaza, Atlantic Wharf, and the Zakim Bridge.