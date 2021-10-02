BOSTON (CBS) — Women’s groups and their supporters rallied in communities across the country on Saturday, standing up for abortion rights. One of those rallies was at Boston’s Franklin Park.

The protests fall two days prior to the beginning of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States.

Over 1,000 people turned out in Boston to protest against states like Texas that are imposing laws limiting women’s rights to an abortion.

Many Massachusetts political leaders, including Senator Ed Markey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley were there.

Attorney General Maura Healey spoke at the event. She says the Texas law is unconstitutional.

“If you get pregnant right now in the state of Texas — because of rape, because of incest — you’re forced to carry your pregnancy to term. Unless, you figure out a way for someone to take care of your kids, or give you a ride, drive hundreds of miles, thousands of miles in some instances,” said Healey.

Healey has joined attorney generals in several states as part of a federal Department of Justice lawsuit against the Texas law.

The largest rally of the day took place in the nation’s Capitol, where thousands of women marched from the White House to the Supreme Court.

Many carried signs calling for the protection of abortion rights.

Pro-choice supporters fear the court’s current make-up of six consecutive justices will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized the right to an abortion.