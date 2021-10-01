(BOSTON) CBS – A celebration of robotics; a Festival of Illumination; live music played on porches. Those are some of the intriguing events this weekend that made our To Do List.

ROBOT BLOCK PARTY

Robots that can do everything from flying to swimming – you can see them for yourself during the 4th Annual Robot Block Party on Saturday. Head to the Seaport from 11 to 4 where you can learn about the latest technology in robotics through demonstrations and hands on experiences. The event is free and open to the public.

https://www.massrobotics.org/project/robo-boston/

When: Saturday, October 2, 11am-4pm

Where: Seaport Common, Northern Ave., Boston

Cost: Free

FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATION

Hundreds of lanterns, live entertainment, and specialty foods highlight the Festival of Illumination at Southwick’s Zoo. The walkthrough portion of the festival runs through November 24, then it turns into a drive-thru experience until January 2.

https://www.festivalofillumination.com/about-the-festival

When: Wednesdays – Sundays, 5:30pm – 10:00pm

Where: Southwick’s Zoo, Mendon

Cost: $25 online, $30 at the gate

PORCHFEST & FOOD FESTIVAL

And the Somerville Arts Council is holding not one, but two, events this weekend. To start out, Porchfest will feature all kinds of live music around the city between noon and six. That is followed by the Ignite! Global Fire and Food Festival in Union Square Plaza.

somervilleartscouncil.org

When: Saturday, October 2 (12-10pm)

Where: Various locations in Somerville

Cost: $2 donation suggested