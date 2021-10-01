FOXBORO (CBS) – Fans started descending on Foxboro Friday, gearing up to catch a historic Sunday night showdown between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s almost like bringing back Bobby Orr, David Ortiz, Larry Bird and if they ever played away and coming back here,” said Patriots fan Larry Trust, as he donned a Brady jersey.

Inside the pro shop at Gillette stadium, the excitement over the return of Tom Brady drew fans from far outside New England.

Patriots fan Ben Smith, from Pennsylvania, said his wife bought him tickets to the game as a birthday and Christmas present.

“I was always really compelled with this Brady story. You know, coming off the bench, and here’s this guy that nobody thinks is going to win,” Smith said.

Andrew Robinson bought his tickets last year and flew all the way from Texas. He said his love of the Patriots has much to do with Brady’s legacy.

“I saw him win Super Bowl 49 with the Malcolm Butler interception and the love just started going and going from then on,” Robinson said.

Not all fans are ready to root for TB12, however.

“Going up against the Pats? You know you got to pick a side and I’m going with the Pats on this one,” said fan John Acker.

Whatever the outcome of the game, Gillette is ready to roar on Sunday.

“Walking into the store today I just got, like, the shivers cause I’m just so excited. The energy is going to be absolutely wild,” fan Sabrina Fuoco said.