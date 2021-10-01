BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution have a break the next few weeks, but midfielder Tajon Buchanan will be hitting the pitch in international play. On Friday, Buchanan was called in to the Canada Men’s National Team for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches.
Buchanan will join Canada for its upcoming fixtures against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Oct. 7, in Jamaica on Oct. 10, and a home meeting with Panama on Oct. 13. The 22-year-old has earned all 12 of his senior caps in 2021, with this latest call-up his fourth of this year.
The Brampton, Ontario native previously featured in four World Cup qualifying games in June and an additional three in September after he featured in all five of Canada's matches at the 2021 Gold Cup. Buchanan was named the Gold Cup's Best Young Player and earned a Best XI selection at the tournament. He has two goals and four assists in his international career with Canada.
Buchanan is enjoying a career year with the Revs this season, netting seven goals to go with five assists — both personal bests — through 21 matches. He'll soon take his career overseas after completing his transfer to reigning Belgian champions Club Brugge KV, but will remain with the Revolution on loan through the remainder of 2021.
The 20-4-5 Revolution sit in first place in the Eastern Conference and have already clinched a playoff spot. New England returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 16 against Chicago Fire FC at Gillette Stadium.