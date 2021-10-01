BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s second hit and run involving a child inside a week, had neighbors stunned. “It does both surprise and concern me obviously I hope the girl is OK,” said Stephanie Ferris, who lives in the Hyde Park where an eight-year-old girl was hit on Williams Avenue Friday morning. The girl went to Boston Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

By afternoon, 30-year-old Tyrese Hamilton of Hartford, Connecticut was standing in front of a judge. Police said he was the driver who took off to Milton after hitting the girl, where they pulled him over. “The defendant stated ‘I just hit a little girl,’” said the prosecutor.

Neighbors said they hope it sends a message to other drivers. “It’s dangerous, you know, like people don’t understand how important it is to drive slowly, especially in areas a lot of families around walking,” said Alex Aguilar.

It happened two days after another child was hit in Dorchester. In that case, Boston police announced Friday they identified the driver of an SUV they were looking for, and were filing a complaint in Roxbury District Court, where the driver would be summonsed to appear.

“I’m worried and I’m hopeful that they can get this person as soon as possible,” said the victim’s aunt, Kimberly Jones. Her nephew, 11-year-old Francis Nedwell is at Children’s hospital with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Jones said she was glad to hear there was a break in the case, but frustrated police are not telling the family more. “I understand that there’s an investigation going on, but at the same time the family, we’re waiting for an answer,” she said.