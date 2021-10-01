SANDWICH (CBS) — An 18-year-old man from Sandwich died early Friday morning in a rollover crash on Route 6.
State Police said the man was driving eastbound when he went off the road and into the median near Exit 59 in Sandwich. He then hit a tree and a wire guardrail before rolling over, according to a preliminary investigation.
Officers were called to the area of the crash a little before 6 a.m., and later pronounced the driver dead. His name has not been released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.