BOSTON (CBS) — We’ll have to wait until Sunday evening to find out if Rob Gronkowski will suit up against the Patriots. The Buccaneers tight end is considered a game-time decision for his return to New England.
That comes according to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians on Friday morning. Gronkowski returned to the practice field for Tampa on Friday, after missing the previous two days with a rib injury that he suffered during a Week 3 loss to the L.A. Rams.
The former Patriots tight end will travel to New England, but the Buccaneers will keep Bill Belichick and Co. guessing as to whether Gronk will play or not. For the season, Gronk has caught 16 passes from Tom Brady for 184 yards and four touchdowns.
Arians also told reporters that linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who is dealing with a shoulder injury this week, is also considered a game-time decision. Tampa Bay running back Giovani Bernard has already been ruled out for Sunday's game.
Newly-signed corner Richard Sherman will be active for Sunday’s game, after he signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. Both teams will release their injury report for Sunday night’s tilt in Foxboro sometime Friday afternoon.