BOSTON (CBS) — Police have identified and charged a driver wanted for hitting an 11-year-old boy while he walked to school in Dorchester. A white SUV struck and pinned him under another car on Wednesday morning before driving off.
Fifth-grader Francis Nedwell has a long road to recovery. His aunt told WBZ-TV he has a collapsed lung and six broken ribs, among other injuries.
Boston Police had recovered the car in question hours after the crash.
The driver was summonsed to Roxbury District Court and their identity will not be released until their arraignment, police said.