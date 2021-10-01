CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police, Francis Nedwell

BOSTON (CBS) — Police have identified and charged a driver wanted for hitting an 11-year-old boy while he walked to school in Dorchester. A white SUV struck and pinned him under another car on Wednesday morning before driving off.

Fifth-grader Francis Nedwell has a long road to recovery. His aunt told WBZ-TV he has a collapsed lung and six broken ribs, among other injuries.

Francis Nedwell. (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police had recovered the car in question hours after the crash.

The SUV wanted in the Dorchester hit-and-run. (Image Credit: Boston Police)

The driver was summonsed to Roxbury District Court and their identity will not be released until their arraignment, police said.

