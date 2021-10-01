BILLERICA (CBS) — Billy Burrows has had Patriots season tickets for 21 years. He’s well known at Gillette Stadium for his tailgates.

“After a while, I started feeding everybody. It just became a thing,” said Burrows.

And Sunday’s Patriots-Buccaneers game will be no different.

“We should be there by noon. We’ll be setting up, and I think it’s going to be very hectic,” said Burrows.

In 2017, his fandom and support of the team earned him the title of Patriots Fan of the Year, an award that was presented by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“To get Fan of the Year was just outrageous. Being on the field with Bob Kraft, my head was going to explode,” said Burrows. “When Bob Kraft said it to me, you got over 60,000 votes. There’s only 62,000 fans. And he said most of our votes came from out of the country, it brought chills up and down my arms. And it was three below!”

So we had to find out: how is a Patriots fan feeling about Tom Brady coming to town as the opposing quarterback?

“It’s going to be exciting, very exciting. Just to see him come on the field again,” said Burrows.

In Burrow’s house in Billerica, he still has Brady memorabilia and gear proudly on display. But he makes it clear who he’ll be rooting for come Sunday.

“You know what, the Patriots are my team,” said Burrows. “And you’ve got to go with your feeling and stay with your team. That’s the way I look at it.”