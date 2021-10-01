BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you the most important news, notes and fun facts leading up to Sunday night’s massive Patriots-Buccaneers clash at Gillette Stadium

— This will be the 10th meeting overall between the Patriots and the Buccaneers. The Pats own a 7-2 record against Tampa.

— Bill Belichick has 312 regular season wins.

— The Patriots have gone 89 straight games (regular season and postseason) where they’ve scored in the first half. That’s an NFL record.

— Patriots kicker Nick Folk has connected on 35 consecutive field goals.

— Matthew Slater will play in his 193rd regular season game this week.

— Matt Judon notched his seventh career multi-sack game after finishing with 2.5 sacks against the Saints.

— Devin McCourty has 29 regular season interceptions. That ties him for third in team history with Ron Hall.

— Kendrick Bourne’s 96 receiving yards against the Saints in Week 3 were a career-high for him.

— Jake Bailey had a pair of 60-yard punts against the Saints last week. That gives him 18 punts of 60 or more yards in his career.

— The Patriots are 102-1 all time at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime.

— Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is just 68 passing yards away from becoming the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards.