BOSTON (CBS) – A family of four seriously hurt in the escalator malfunction at the Back Bay MBTA station last Sunday has filed a lawsuit against the T and the company that maintained it.
Karson and Holly Bethay and their two children were visiting from Louisiana and traveling back to Boston Sunday evening after watching the New Orleans Saints beat the Patriots in Foxboro.
When the family and others got on the escalator it suddenly started moving in reverse, leaving several people hurt.
According to details of the lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the Bethays suffered several injuries “including multiple fractures of the upper and lower extremities; extensive facial, scalp, head and body lacerations and other injuries.” They were all rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where they were admitted for treatment.
They’re now suing the MBTA and KONE, Inc., the company hired to maintain the escalator.
They also filed for a temporary restraining order against the MBTA and KONE to prevent any repairs to the escalator until their investigators have a chance to examine it.
“The cause of the incident remains under investigation,” MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told WBZ-TV in an email.