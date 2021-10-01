BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,543 new confirmed COVID cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 759,392. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,260.
There were 105,020 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.96%.
There are 602 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 158 patients currently in intensive care.