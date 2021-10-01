CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA police are asking for help identifying a person they say assaulted an elderly man.

The attack happened Thursday afternoon at the Jackson Square T stop.

Police said, “Video review depicts an elderly defenseless male being violently assaulted.” Police released images of the incident and suspect.

Transit Police are searching for the suspect who attacked an elderly man (Image credit Transit PD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police.

