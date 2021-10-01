BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA police are asking for help identifying a person they say assaulted an elderly man.
The attack happened Thursday afternoon at the Jackson Square T stop.
Police said, "Video review depicts an elderly defenseless male being violently assaulted." Police released images of the incident and suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police.