DANVERS (CBS) — A piece of metal that came off a truck on Route 95 in Danvers Friday morning went through a car windshield, killing the driver inside, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver of the truck did not stop, police said.
It happened on the northbound side of the highway. Witnesses who called 911 said the car was hit by debris, a source told WBZ-TV.
The driver was an adult male, police said. A woman was also inside the car; police did not say if she was injured.
A state police investigation is underway.
A large piece of metal could be seen on the side of the road.
The incident closed two left lanes and backed up traffic. All lanes reopened and the scene was cleared shortly after 10 a.m.