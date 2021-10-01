BOSTON (CBS) – Friday is the first day of October and it’s also the first day of a month-long push to help make corporate leadership more diverse.

It’s called Black Professionals Month, 31 days of events, recognitions and celebrations.

It’s the brain-child of two black executives who say it’s time to have more diversity at the top, so they are trying something new.

Denise Kaigler is one of the co-founders. She told WBZ-TV it’s time to work together.

“There is a such a great opportunity for us to come together, black professionals to come together, to work together, to increase our presence, black professionals’ presence in leadership roles around the world,” Kaigler said.

October 1st starts a month-long series of virtual events and speakers, all with the goal of inspiring and coaching black talent.

“We are also going to be bringing speakers together to host sessions that cover a wide range of topics that impact the ability of black professionals to climb up that corporate ladder, personal branding, career advancement sessions,” Kaigler told WBZ.

Right now, she says, the numbers are bad. Black professionals hold only 3.2 percent of all executive or senior leadership roles in America, a change she knows can’t happen by the end 31 days, but one they plan to push for years to come.

“Our goal is to make sure that people stay engaged in the work that we are doing, the work that we are starting, and that they continue to seek us out, seek out other opportunities to grow, to develop, to celebrate,” Kaigler said.

For more information or to sign up go to blackprofessionalsmonth.com. Use the code BPMWBZ20 for a 20-percent discount on the events.