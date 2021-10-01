BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are searching for the driver who struck an eight-year-old girl and then drove off around 8:15 a.m. This is the second time in a week that a child has been hurt by a hit-and-run driver in the city.
Friday’s crash took place near the Boston Police Academy on Williams Street in Hyde Park.
The girl has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
On Wednesday, an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking to school with his older sister in Dorchester. His aunt told WBZ-TV he has a collapsed lung and six broken ribs, among other injuries.