By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are searching for the driver who struck an eight-year-old girl and then drove off around 8:15 a.m. This is the second time in a week that a child has been hurt by a hit-and-run driver in the city.

Friday’s crash took place near the Boston Police Academy on Williams Street in Hyde Park.

The girl has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police sealed off Williams Street in Hyde Park after the hit and run Friday morning. (WBZ-TV)

On Wednesday, an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while walking to school with his older sister in Dorchester. His aunt told WBZ-TV he has a collapsed lung and six broken ribs, among other injuries.

