WINTHROP (CBS) – A man was rescued when his boat flipped over and sank off Winthrop Thursday afternoon. He was in the water for more than half an hour and called 911 on his cell phone.
Another boater found him and pulled him out of the water.
"He had been totally submerged for 35 minutes," said Winthrop Harbormaster Arthur Hickey. "We treated him for hypothermia, warmed up the area inside the cabin and transported him back here as soon as possible."
Hickey said the victim's lifejacket was saturated with water.
He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. There is no word on what caused the boat to sink.