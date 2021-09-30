WALTHAM (CBS) — A Jeep crashed into the staircase of a home in Waltham on Thursday.

Waltham Police no one was hurt in the accident, including the woman driving the car.

Officials tweeted out pictures of the crash Thursday afternoon.

“When unexpected visitors use the wrong staircase,” Waltham Police tweeted. “Luckily, no one was injured. But this is why it’s important to watch where you are going and use care when you are driving.”

Louise Cao, who was inside the house at the time of the crash, said the car made its way up the stairs in the accident.

“Me and my husband are literally right inside that door. We had a conference call, and suddenly we just heard a bomb,” Cao said. “Like, super loud noise. And through the window, we see a car literally climbing on the stairs.”

She added that a neighbor called 9-1-1. Cao said the staircase is a total loss.

“We definitely have to tear down the whole thing and kind of rebuild.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.